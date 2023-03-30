MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,930,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

