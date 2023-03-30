MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.05% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

