MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Lowered to C$72.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.00.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:MTY traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$60.64. 30,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.79. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.87.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

