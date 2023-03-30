Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

NWINF remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,570. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

