Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
NWINF remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,570. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.
About Naked Wines
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naked Wines (NWINF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.