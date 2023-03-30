NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NanoVibronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.69. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoVibronix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAOV. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoVibronix in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 53.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 227,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoVibronix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NanoVibronix by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm’s products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, Europe, India, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.