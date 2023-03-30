National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Up 21.0% in March

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 925,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Bank

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Bank Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Bank by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 107,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.