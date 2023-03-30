National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 427,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy purchased 2,176 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in National HealthCare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

NHC traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,451. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $867.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 157.24%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

