National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $51.79 on Friday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

