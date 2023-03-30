Navcoin Price Down 19.5% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $10,475.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00151184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00072518 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,812,667 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

