New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Up 84.2% in March

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

