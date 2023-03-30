Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWPHF remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia.

