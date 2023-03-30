Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in March

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWPHF remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.02.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
