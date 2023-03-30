NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at R. F. Lafferty

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.00 on Monday. NextNav has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.88.
In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,776 shares of company stock valued at $56,806 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
