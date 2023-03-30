NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at R. F. Lafferty

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by R. F. Lafferty from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $2.00 on Monday. NextNav has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Get NextNav alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextNav

In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,776 shares of company stock valued at $56,806 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

About NextNav

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 10.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.