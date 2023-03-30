NFT Market Cap Tops $801,080.81 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $801,080.81 and approximately $2,840.33 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00201614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,277.95 or 1.00095874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02159126 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,894.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.