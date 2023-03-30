Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by Teramo Advisors LLC

Teramo Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,296,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Nikola makes up 1.6% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 8,209,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,913,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,543.02% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.