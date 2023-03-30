NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.80

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 3976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.56.

NioCorp Developments ( TSE:NB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

