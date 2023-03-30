Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in March

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.52. The company had a trading volume of 174,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.03.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

