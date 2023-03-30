NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.12. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 640,950 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $12,493,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

