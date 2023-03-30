NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $10,030.57 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

