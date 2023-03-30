Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.54. 126,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

