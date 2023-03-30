Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,615 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 39,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,413. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

