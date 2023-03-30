Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.33. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 64,951 shares.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

