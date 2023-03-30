Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.22

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.33. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 64,951 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
