Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $37.01

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.01, but opened at $38.79. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 32,395,463 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 813,105 shares of company stock valued at $27,758,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 89.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 81.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.