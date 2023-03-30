Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19,000 shares.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

