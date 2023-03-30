ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 343,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ODP will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ODP by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

