Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $62.31 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Orchid has a market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08706531 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,906,017.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

