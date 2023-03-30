Orion Capital Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

