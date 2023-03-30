Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.14 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.61. The company has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

