Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 129.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $273,866. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

