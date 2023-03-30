Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 401,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Insider Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.