Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 401,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Engineered Carbons
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.