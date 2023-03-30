Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Update

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.67. 489,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

