Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Update

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.6 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.67. 489,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

