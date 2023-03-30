Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.13. 11,883,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,192,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,051. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.