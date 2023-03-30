Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

PALI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $739,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

