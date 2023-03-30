Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.21

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.21 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($2.85). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 1,219,488 shares.

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 14.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.04.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

