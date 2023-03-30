Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 54,120 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 4.50% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $42,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 264,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,410. The firm has a market cap of $987.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

