PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

