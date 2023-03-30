Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.69.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

