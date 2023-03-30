Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 200 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

