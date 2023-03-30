Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $103.89 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

