Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 172 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $323.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

