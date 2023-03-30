Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes $276,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 161,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

