PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 209,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jaya Goyal sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $28,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $47,364 in the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen during the second quarter worth about $9,470,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the third quarter worth $908,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepGen Price Performance
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that PepGen will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on PEPG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
See Also
