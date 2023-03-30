Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 6,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petros Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Featured Stories

