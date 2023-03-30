PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Lessened by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 10.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,683,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,089,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 468,809 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.