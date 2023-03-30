Philcoin Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Philcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $475,352.63 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

