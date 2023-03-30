Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

