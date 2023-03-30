Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($7.99) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.71) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 655 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 713.33 ($8.76).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 566.80 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 593.44. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The company has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Phoenix Group

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62). Also, insider Nicholas Shott bought 107,427 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £646,710.54 ($794,582.31). Insiders purchased a total of 107,499 shares of company stock worth $64,716,423 in the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.