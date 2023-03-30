Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $19.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.63 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

