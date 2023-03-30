Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $19.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
DOC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.
Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE DOC opened at $14.63 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,988,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
About Physicians Realty Trust
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.