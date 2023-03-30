Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

PINS stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.67 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,390 shares of company stock worth $8,063,883 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

