Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.69. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,733,345 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 6.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
