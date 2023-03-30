Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $3.69. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 1,733,345 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 6.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 100,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

