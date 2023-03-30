PLATINCOIN Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $537,674.59 and approximately $16,342.76 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Profile

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,361,621 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,346,460.01557 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.10739239 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $15,770.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

